Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

