Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Update

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 499,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,863,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
