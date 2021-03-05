Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Update

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 499,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,863,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

