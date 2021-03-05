ODUWA Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $23,831.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.70 or 0.99677319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00039651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00087448 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004165 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

