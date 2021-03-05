Offshift Achieves Market Cap of $13.05 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $293,877.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00010205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.52 or 0.99553533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003925 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

