OIN Finance Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $761,108.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00461882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00083188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00464698 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,442,755 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

