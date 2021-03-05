OKB Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.35 or 0.00035607 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $306.34 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00753120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00042545 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

