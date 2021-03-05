Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,284 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 3.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Okta worth $213,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $24.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,105. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

