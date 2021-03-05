Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $486.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.00 million and the highest is $503.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $422.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $82.16 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

