Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading 9.8% Higher

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) traded up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.09. 106,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 53,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

