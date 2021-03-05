Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $73.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

