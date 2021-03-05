Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 42,104,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 69,083,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

ONTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $210.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

