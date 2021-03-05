Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

ONCT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

ONCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

