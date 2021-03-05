ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Up 7%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $73.60. 523,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 302,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.