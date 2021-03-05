OneLedger Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $3.15 million and $431,628.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00747115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042353 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,132,639 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.