Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 1,959,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 932,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

OTRK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ontrak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,293,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

