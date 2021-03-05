Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.11

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $132,647.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opacity has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00457915 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

