Open Governance Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.37 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $3.37 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00750569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042358 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.