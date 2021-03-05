Open Predict Token (OPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145,993.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $3.75 million and $145,993.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00007618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00752337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.