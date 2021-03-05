OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Up 8.9%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 6,138,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,559,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

