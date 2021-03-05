Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 57.8% in February

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,898. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.