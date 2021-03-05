Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 57.8% in February

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,898. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
