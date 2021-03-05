Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 55,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.89 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

