Oppenheimer Comments on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

MCRB stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

