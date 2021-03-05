Oppenheimer Comments on TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $869.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

