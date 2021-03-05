Oppenheimer Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $350.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.69.

Shares of COST stock opened at $319.04 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

