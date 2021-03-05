Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.