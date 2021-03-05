Oprah Winfrey Sells 120,857 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28.

On Monday, December 21st, Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25.

On Thursday, December 17th, Oprah Winfrey sold 203,705 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $5,740,406.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58.

On Monday, December 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39.

WW stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,498. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

