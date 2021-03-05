Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPSSF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Opsens has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.85.

Get Opsens alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Opsens in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.