Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Option Care Health worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 150,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 141,748 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Option Care Health stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

