OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $26.75 million and $1.64 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00466081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00068080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00078402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00082237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00459177 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

