Opus (OPT) Trading 56.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $234,084.82 and $174.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.33 or 0.00746127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

