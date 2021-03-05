Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE ORCL opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

