Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,809 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $145,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NYSE ORCL traded up $4.69 on Friday, hitting $70.30. 1,446,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

