Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,769,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6,353.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

