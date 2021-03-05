Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

ORCL stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $67.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 147,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,630,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $558,295,000 after acquiring an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

