Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) were up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.72 and last traded at $69.97. Approximately 34,200,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 10,956,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

