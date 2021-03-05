Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. 377,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

