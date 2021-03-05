Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $173.41 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $173.41 million and $23.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

