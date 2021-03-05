Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 6,327 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $28.25 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

