Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 12,200 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,444,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

