Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

