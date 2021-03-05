Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PRG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.
Several brokerages have commented on PRG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
