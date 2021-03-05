Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,711 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

