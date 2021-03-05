Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,886 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

NYSE:CNP opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.