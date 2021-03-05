Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $9,308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $29.90 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

