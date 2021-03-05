Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

