Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,913 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,424.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

