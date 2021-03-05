Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 246 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $645.66 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,380.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $759.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.13.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

