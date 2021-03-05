O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $450.26 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.