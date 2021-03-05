Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

ORGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,304.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.17 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

