Orgenesis (ORGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orgenesis stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. Orgenesis has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $170.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

