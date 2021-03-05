Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $39.45. 207,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 62,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

